100 years ago: Cornerstone laid for new McBarnes Memorial Building

100 years ago

May 28, 1922: The cornerstone was laid for the new McBarnes Memorial Building Saturday. The ceremony drew a large crowd. Unfortunately one of them was a pickpocket who relieved three local men of $114. Police think the “dip” from out of town, possibly from Peoria.

75 years ago

May 28, 1947: The Alton Railroad will cease to exist as of midnight Saturday, May 31. A federal judge signed the final order approving the merger with the GM&O and the deal takes effect then. The GM&O’s first sleeper service from Chicago to New Orleans will run Monday.

50 years ago

May 28, 1972: Two inmates escaped from prison in Pontiac earlier this week. One of them has since turned himself in, bringing a Chicago reporter with him. The reporter and prisoner Robert Carlisle had been negotiating Carlisle’s return with the warden. The other prisoner is still loose.

25 years ago

May 28, 1997: Volunteers from Stone Container Corp. raised money and put in the hours to reclaim Price Cemetery. It’s an old pioneer family plot between Hundman Lumber and Stone Container. The graveyard was deteriorating and the volunteers were motivated to help.

