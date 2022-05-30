100 years ago: City local railroads to fix street crossings

100 years ago

May 30, 1922: The city has been hounding four local railroads to fix up their street crossings. The Peoria & Eastern has now agreed to take action, making it the second to comply. And the Lake Erie & Western says it has ordered the materials for the job. Two others have yet to agree.

75 years ago

May 30, 1947: A McLean County jury found that the National Bank of Bloomington is not responsible for the contents of safety deposit boxes. A man sued when his estranged wife took cash and securities from his box. But she was listed as a lessee and therefore entitled to do so.

50 years ago

May 30, 1972: Early morning rain kept crowds small for the Memorial Day parade, but marchers came out in force. Later at Miller Park, there was no more rain and the crowds were bigger. Ceremonies honored fallen soldiers, and speeches came from politicians and preachers.

25 years ago

May 30, 1997: Woody Shadid is back at the Pantagraph. He retired as advertising director in 1986, but returns as a community relations specialist. As a boy, Shadid delivered the paper to city doorsteps. In his new job, he’ll be active in the community and bring feedback to the office.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.