100 years ago: Cartoonist Sidney Smith stops by Bloomington

100 years ago

May 29, 1922: Syndicated cartoonist Sidney Smith, formerly of Bloomington, stopped in town on his way to see the auto race in Indianapolis. Smith has a new deal with the Chicago Tribune. He’ll make $100,000 per year for ten years — with the new Rolls Royce he drove into town.

75 years ago

May 29, 1947: The controversial western movie “The Outlaw” is opening at the Esquire Theater. A “censorship tempest” has swirled around the film, coming mainly from Catholic groups. To allay any fears, the theater manager has offered a preview showing to the objectors.

50 years ago

May 29, 1972: Lightning struck twice in De Witt County, almost at the same place. The first strike was at a large barn on the Nina Wilkinson farm near Clinton. It burned the barn down. The second strike was less than a mile away, near a nursing home. Power went out but no fire resulted.

25 years ago

May 29, 1997: The first day of the six-month widening project of Veterans Parkway passed with no complaints. When completed, the parkway will be a six-lane road instead of the current four. The first day saw workers closing the road to one lane each way, and tearing out old pavement.

