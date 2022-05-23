100 years ago: Bloomington merchant Sig Heldman dies

100 years ago

May 23, 1922: Bloomington merchant Sig Heldman, 75, died at his home after an illness of several days. He was the city’s oldest merchant, having owned a clothing store for 50 years. Heldman was born in Bavaria in 1846 and came to America in his youth, settling here in 1872.

75 years ago

May 23, 1947: This is possibly a case of no news being good news. All traffic on the TP&W Railroad is operating normally, free of labor problems. This comes after a long, violent strike that was recently settled. The TP&W runs through Gridley, Chenoa, Meadows and Weston.

50 years ago

May 23, 1972: Fire leveled most of the old Chicago & Alton roundhouse at the west side railyard. Loss is set at $500,000 and arson is suspected as the cause. Twenty-six firemen suffered injuries while fighting the blaze but none of those injuries was reported to be serious.

25 years ago

May 23, 1997: Questions arose about one of three potential developers of a proposed west side hotel and convention center. The firm is widely reported as facing a criminal investigation in Florida. The 250-room hotel would be built adjacent to the Farm Bureau’s Interstate Center.

