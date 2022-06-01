100 years ago: 110 seniors to graduate from BHS

100 years ago

June 1, 1922: This year’s graduation at Bloomington High School will be a big one. There will be 110 seniors receiving diplomas. Some of the last names were prominent in the 19th century and carry over to the present: Goodfellow, Ahlenius, Read, and Holder, to name a few.

75 years ago

June 1, 1947: Veteran John Baldini got a letter dated 1945 from the French government, saying he had been awarded the Croix de Guerre with bronze star. Americans are sometimes awarded medals by foreign governments. The medal hasn’t come yet; only the letter, two years late.

50 years ago

June 1, 1972: An $80,000 fire destroyed the Harms Home Furnishings store in Chenoa. The store has three buildings. Adjoining businesses sustained some damage, and they mayor has called for water conservation. This is Chenoa’s fourth major business fire since 1969.

25 years ago

June 1, 1997: Aficionados of “The Wizard of Oz” unveiled the new tombstone for Dorothy Gage in Evergreen Cemetery. The infant niece of “Oz” creator L. Frank Baum, she lived on as Dorothy Gale in Baum’s story. The child lived in Bloomington and died after five months.

