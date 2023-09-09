Rare opportunity for a "Barn-dominium" in Kappa! This beautifully updated "Shouse" is paired with an attached, 1700+ sqft workshop that can easily fit 4 cars and more (shop benches remain)! The main floor offers one bedroom and one office (potential to be made into 2nd bedroom with adding a window), two living spaces, 1.5 baths, an updated kitchen with all appliances remaining, and a laundry room including a washer and dryer. Both the house and shop areas have individual heating and cooling units! Set on over 1/2 acre and just over 12 miles outside Bloomington/Normal, enjoy proximity to Lake Bloomington, Comlara Park, and more! The generator will remain at 16 kilowatts.