1 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $50,000

Very clean & well maintained one bedroom, one story home. Same owner over 30 years. There is a very large living room area that could fit a dining table. Kitchen has space for a small table. There is a very nice closed-in porch/patio (12 x 17) and a fenced in backyard. Clean one car garage w/ a garage door opener & 2 remotes. Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Carpets in house were just shampooed. Great home for a first time homebuyer or investor!