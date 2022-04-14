Very clean & well maintained one bedroom, one story home. Same owner over 30 years. There is a very large living room area that could fit a dining table. Kitchen has space for a small table. There is a very nice closed-in porch/patio (12 x 17) and a fenced in backyard. Clean one car garage w/ a garage door opener & 2 remotes. Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Carpets in house were just shampooed. Great home for a first time homebuyer or investor!
1 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $50,000
