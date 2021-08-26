 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $77,500

Check out this affordable move-in ready ranch. This home features 1 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom and a huge 7x11 walk-in closet. You will love the space this backyard offers. Sitting on a large lot with a huge fenced in yard, patio, 1 car detached garage and an enclosed front porch. Living room, dining room, and kitchen all flow nicely together. Unfinished basement with laundry and ample storage space. Updates include: Roof 2018, Kitchen Cabinets, Counters, Appliances in 2016, Windows, Siding, Plumbing and Electrical in 2015. Furnace 2014. Must check this out! Available for rental $850/month.

