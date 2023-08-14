Women in Ag meeting set for Aug. 22

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Women in Ag meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The event will take place at the Livingston County Farm Bureau Office, 901 W. Howard St., Pontiac. Registration and coffee will begin at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

The meeting will discuss conservation options “that form the fabric of the land,” to engage women in discussion and learning of basic conservation concepts, including whole-farm planning, erosion control and water quality.

Everyday items you can find around the house will be used to demonstrate/illustrate conservation concepts being used to help the environment. The documentary “Living Soil” will also be shown during the event.

RSVP by calling 815-844-6127, ext. 3, or by emailing rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net by Aug. 15.

The event is free, but guests are asked to bring a quilted item to be used as part of the discussion.

Diabetes clinic planned in Eureka

EUREKA — Illinois Extension will host a diabetes clinic from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St.

This clinic will teach attendees how to read labels, identify hidden allergens, and the difference between an allergy, sensitivity and intolerance, as well as common and uncommon food allergies, and simple substitutions for nutritious meals.

The clinic will be taught by Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith. The clinics are informal walk-in programs and are designed for people living with diabetes. The clinic is free and no registration is required.

Visit go.illinois.edu/LMU, or contact jesmith@illinois.edu or 309-663-8306 for more information.

Smoking cessation classes offered in Livingston County

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Health Department, in partnership with IHR Counseling Services, is offering smoking cessation classes.

The course is Respiratory Health Association certified. There are three sessions available to help people learn new skills to help kick a smoking or vaping habit, and find support with others who are hoping to do the same.

The remaining 2023 Courage to Quit classes all begin at 5 p.m. and are as follows:

Aug. 21, 28 and Sept. 11; IHR Counseling Services, 920 W. Custer Ave., Pontiac

Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and 16; Flanagan Public Library, 124 S. Main St.

Oct. 24, 31 and Nov. 14; Chatsworth Township Library, 501 School St.

Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and 13; Prairie Creek Public Library, 501 Carriage House Lane.

Registration is required and can be done by calling 815-842-5908 or at lchd.us.