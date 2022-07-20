072222-blm-loc-correx

Local
Fox Plaza West — Local Initiatives Support Corporation is the nonprofit that works with community projects. An employee from the New York headquarters was not familiar with the local project and chose not to comment for the story. The corporation was named incorrectly on Page A1 of The Pantagraph's Thursday edition.
