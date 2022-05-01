050522-wcj-news-msw2

MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU
WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, May 16: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, tomatoes, apricots.
Tuesday, May 17: Chicken ala king on biscuit, peas, cole slaw, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, May 18: Taco salad w/refried beans, tomatoes, tortilla chips, pineapple.
Thursday, May 19: Chicken patty on bun, potato salad, pickled beets, peaches.
Friday, May 20: Pork loin, baby baker potatoes w/gravy, green beans w/onions, mixed fruit.